Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 104,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

