OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.63-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $119.00 price target on OSI Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,283. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $117.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, SVP Deborah Lee Cegielski sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $25,912.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,126.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $4,347,579.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,908,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

