Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Shares of OR stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after buying an additional 4,932,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,967,000 after buying an additional 995,706 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 273.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 114,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 142,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 2,222.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 305,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

