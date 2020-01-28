OST (OST) One Day Volume Tops $603,433.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. OST has a market cap of $8.09 million and $603,433.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Coinsuper and Gate.io.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDCM, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, OKEx and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

