Ouroboros Achieves Market Cap of $567,725.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $567,725.00 and $26,420.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded up 161.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.03145554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00195244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00123821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ouroboros’ total supply is 13,391,541 coins and its circulating supply is 5,836,885 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Ouroboros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

