Owens-Illinois (OI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Owens-Illinois to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Owens-Illinois to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

