Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 300,000 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Urstadt Biddle Properties makes up about 1.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $961.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.45. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $24.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

