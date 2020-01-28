Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 225,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,042. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

