Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 655,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after buying an additional 594,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.51. 2,994,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

