Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HFC traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HFC. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

