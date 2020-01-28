Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 1.8% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.99. 257,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,749. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $200.90. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.