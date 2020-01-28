Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 2.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 838,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,059,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,226,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,230,000 after buying an additional 37,261 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,466,000 after buying an additional 34,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.10. 256,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,496. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.73. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

