Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts comprises approximately 1.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Wynn Resorts worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $81,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares in the company, valued at $49,858,394.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

WYNN traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.32. 2,155,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,927. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $102.03 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

