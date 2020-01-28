Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

