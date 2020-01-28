Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.5% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 573,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $86,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.68. 58,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.