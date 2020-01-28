Pakcoin Achieves Market Cap of $173,079.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Pakcoin has a market cap of $173,079.00 and $404.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pakcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Pakcoin

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.