Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $2,785,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,512 shares of company stock worth $9,173,199. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,650. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -221.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.60 and its 200 day moving average is $222.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.48.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.