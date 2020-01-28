Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,360.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 261,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 243,850 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,054,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 174,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

