Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.04.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $116.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.