Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

PLC stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,495. The company has a market cap of $873.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$23.16 and a 12 month high of C$31.50.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 0.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC upgraded Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.