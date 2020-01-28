Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Short Interest Update

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PRK stock opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. Park National has a one year low of $86.85 and a one year high of $105.52.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of Park National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $52,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,287,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Park National by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the second quarter worth $293,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 74.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the second quarter worth $5,381,000.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.