ParkinGo 1-Day Volume Tops $115.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $115.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00050005 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00070947 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,067.35 or 0.99922339 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00037483 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,100,093 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

