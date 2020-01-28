Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 1,056 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $326.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $263.35 and a 1-year high of $334.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

