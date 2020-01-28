Particl Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Particl has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $18,784.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00007844 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001075 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

