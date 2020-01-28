Patron One Day Volume Reaches $1,884.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, Exrates and IDAX. Patron has a total market cap of $55,891.00 and approximately $1,884.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,043,084 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene, YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

