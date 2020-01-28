Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $107.73. Paypal has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Paypal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after purchasing an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

