Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

