Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 2.7% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,840,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.73.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.