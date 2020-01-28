Paypal (PYPL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL):

1/23/2020 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Paypal is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Paypal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Paypal was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

12/23/2019 – Paypal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Paypal is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2019 – Paypal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 614,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

