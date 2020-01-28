PayPie (PPP) Market Cap Hits $5.34 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $114.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.03326037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00195786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00123151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

