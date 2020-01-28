PayPie Price Down 41.7% This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $213.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, PayPie has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.