PC Connection (CNXN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. PC Connection’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $75,915.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $656,251.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,476,535.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365. Company insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNXN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

