PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PCTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Get PC Tel alerts:

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. PC Tel has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $166.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of -0.11.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PC Tel will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PC Tel’s payout ratio is presently -95.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in PC Tel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.