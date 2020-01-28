PCHAIN (PI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $57,498.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,900,149 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

