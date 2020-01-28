Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pedevco stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Pedevco has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 252,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $378,637.50. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 29,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $46,647.42. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 339,961 shares of company stock valued at $518,246.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pedevco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Pedevco worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

