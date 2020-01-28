Peel Hunt Downgrades Luceco (LON:LUCE) to Add

Luceco (LON:LUCE) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 151 ($1.99) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 96 ($1.26). Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Luceco in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 147.30 ($1.94) on Tuesday. Luceco has a 12 month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.12 million and a P/E ratio of 23.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.66.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

