Peel Hunt Increases Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 675

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective (up previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 583 ($7.67).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDN traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 681.80 ($8.97). The company had a trading volume of 822,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 698.80 ($9.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 673.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 586.39.

In related news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.