Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 408.64 ($5.38).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 461.20 ($6.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 387.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

