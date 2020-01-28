PeepCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $227,721.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-Patex. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $227,721.00 and $170.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001847 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 124,048,107,828 coins and its circulating supply is 84,848,107,828 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

