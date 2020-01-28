Peercoin (PPC) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $108,106.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Tux Exchange, Bitsane and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,339.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.04087482 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001768 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00700294 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,950,880 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Bitsane and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

