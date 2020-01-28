PegNet Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $42,755.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PegNet has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.03185424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00194555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00123472 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,066,826,022 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

