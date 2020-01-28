PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 323,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,125. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $611,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,628 shares of company stock worth $6,129,741. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 27,008 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

