Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50 to $2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. Pentair also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

