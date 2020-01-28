Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48 to $0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. Pentair also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.