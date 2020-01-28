Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of PNR opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pentair has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Pentair alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $256,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.