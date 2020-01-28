Pepe Cash Price Up 10.1% This Week (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Pepe Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif and Tux Exchange. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $4.02 million and $2,126.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.35 or 0.03181688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders.

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

