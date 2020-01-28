PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.39. 302,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

