Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Perrigo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

