PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

PETQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. 141,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.02 million, a PE ratio of -168.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.94. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Newland purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $980,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 461.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 40.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 19.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $313,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.