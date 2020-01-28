PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 399,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:PTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.02. 67,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,030. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts expect that PetroChina will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PetroChina by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 26.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PetroChina by 6.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PetroChina by 226.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PetroChina by 148.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.